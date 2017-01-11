Case of assault using metal pipe to be tried in Corner Brook in April
A trial date has been scheduled for a man charged in relation to an alleged altercation in Corner Brook nearly two years ago. Evan John Power, 26, was charged with assault with a weapon, assault, uttering threats and resisting arrest after police responded to a disturbance on Woodbine Avenue in the Curling area of the city April 16, 2015.
