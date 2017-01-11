Carbonear issues order to tear down h...

Carbonear issues order to tear down house where Quinn Butt died

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Western Star

A house on Hayden Heights in Carbonear that reminds neighbours everyday of a horrifying event is one step closer to being no more. Carbonear council unanimously gave approval on Monday to issue a demolition order for the house at 12 Hayden Heights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 44 min DnL 61,823
News Three moose appear at Tim Horton's drive-thru, ... Jan 7 not same luck 4 deer 2
News Snowfall warning, special weather statements is... Jan 7 Moose head 4 Timmys 1
News Mount Pearl grocery store employee wins $250,00... Dec 25 hassen benhassen 3
News Quebec and N.L.: Why peace won't come quickly b... Dec '16 Nfld got short st... 1
News Did Trudeau tip his hand on NAFTA? Not while Tr... Nov '16 JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 1
News Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Ireland Nov '16 McCafe 1
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,766 • Total comments across all topics: 277,817,069

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC