Canadian Coast Guard employees receive exemplary service medals

Recipients of the Canadian Coast Guard's exemplary service medals are pictured during today's ceremony at Government House in St. John's along with Newfoundland and Labrador Lt.-Gov. Frank Fagan and his wife Patricia, and Wade Spurrell, assistant commissioner of the Canadian Coast Guard for Atlantic Canada. A ceremony was held at Government House in St. John's today to award 23 members of the Canadian Coast Guard's Atlantic region with exemplary service medals.

