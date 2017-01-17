Busy docket: How murder trials will keep the courts busy this year
Courtrooms across the province will be busy with 15 murder cases this year, with preliminary inquires and trials taking up weeks at a time. Six people were killed in the province in 2016 - a significantly higher number than the year before, when there were three homicides.
