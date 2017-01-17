Busy docket: How murder trials will k...

Busy docket: How murder trials will keep the courts busy this year

50 min ago Read more: CBC News

Courtrooms across the province will be busy with 15 murder cases this year, with preliminary inquires and trials taking up weeks at a time. Six people were killed in the province in 2016 - a significantly higher number than the year before, when there were three homicides.

Newfoundland

