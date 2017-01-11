Burgeo Fish Market being sold, mayor ...

Burgeo Fish Market being sold, mayor points to changing times

1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

After decades of business, the Burgeo Fish Market is selling its licence to process and sell seafood to an operation in St. John's. The mayor of Burgeo says the pending sale of a small business in her town points to the demise of the inshore fishery in southwestern Newfoundland.

Newfoundland

