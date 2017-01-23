Botwood man charged with murder pleads guilty to drug charges
A man facing a murder charge after a violent home invasion in near Botwood last April has entered a guilty plea to drug charges laid by RCMP in September. Last fall, police seized a large amount of cocaine, controlled substances and stolen property from Budgell's home in Peterview while executing a search warrant.
