Botwood man charged with murder pleads guilty to drug charges

1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

A man facing a murder charge after a violent home invasion in near Botwood last April has entered a guilty plea to drug charges laid by RCMP in September. Last fall, police seized a large amount of cocaine, controlled substances and stolen property from Budgell's home in Peterview while executing a search warrant.

