Bob Wakeham: Drunk-driving laws aren't tough enough

Just before Christmas, I happened to hear Patricia Hynes-Coates, the president of Mothers Against Drunk Drivers Canada , the first person from Newfoundland to head that organization, on CBC's "Radio Noon," and found myself moved and mesmerized by the gut-wrenching story of how a drunk driver had killed her stepson. It wasn't the first time I've listened as Hynes-Coates related the sad and tragic details of the incident three years ago when 27-year-old Nicholas was killed by Ronald Thistle, loaded drunk when he smashed his truck into the younger man's motorcycle.

