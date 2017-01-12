Bob Buckingham asked to represent a n...

Bob Buckingham asked to represent a number of Land Protectors

St. John's lawyer Bob Buckingham has been approached by over half of the people served for violating the injunction against protesting at the Muskrat Falls site, asking him to represent them. Happy Valley- Goose Bay Prominent St. John's lawyer Bob Buckingham has been approached by about 30 of the people served to appear in court for violating the injunction against protesting at the Muskrat Falls site.

