'Best year ever': N.L. film industry reaches new heights following Frontier's success

Actor Jason Momoa on the set of Frontier, which was partially filmed in St. John's. If 2016 was a new Frontier for the Newfoundland and Labrador film industry, then 2017 might be the beginning of an ever bigger Dorian Rowe, head of the Newfoundland and Labrador Film Development Corporation, said the industry has come a long way since the organization dedicated to attracting and developing projects was established 20 years ago, under then-premier Brian "A project like that comes along, that's that high end in terms of production value and also its budget and international for "I hope that the world loves Frontier , for instance, as much as we do and there'll be seasons three, four, five, six, seven, eight."

Newfoundland

