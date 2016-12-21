'Best year ever': N.L. film industry reaches new heights following Frontier's success
Actor Jason Momoa on the set of Frontier, which was partially filmed in St. John's. If 2016 was a new Frontier for the Newfoundland and Labrador film industry, then 2017 might be the beginning of an ever bigger Dorian Rowe, head of the Newfoundland and Labrador Film Development Corporation, said the industry has come a long way since the organization dedicated to attracting and developing projects was established 20 years ago, under then-premier Brian "A project like that comes along, that's that high end in terms of production value and also its budget and international for "I hope that the world loves Frontier , for instance, as much as we do and there'll be seasons three, four, five, six, seven, eight."
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|7 hr
|service
|61,769
|Mount Pearl grocery store employee wins $250,00...
|Dec 25
|hassen benhassen
|3
|Quebec and N.L.: Why peace won't come quickly b...
|Dec 4
|Nfld got short st...
|1
|Did Trudeau tip his hand on NAFTA? Not while Tr...
|Nov '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Ireland
|Nov '16
|McCafe
|1
|Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Irela...
|Nov '16
|McCafe
|2
|Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07)
|Nov '16
|Lynnette
|89
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC