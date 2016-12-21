Back to the future: What will be the biggest stories in 2017?
From left: A protester at Muskrat Falls blocks a truck from entering, Don Dunphy, Premier Dwight Ball, St. John's Mayor Dennis O'Keefe, a St. John's IceCap. From budget backlash to Fort McMurray wildfires to Muskrat Falls, 2016 kept CBC N.L.'s newsroom hopping.
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|12 hr
|service
|61,766
|Mount Pearl grocery store employee wins $250,00...
|Dec 25
|hassen benhassen
|3
|Quebec and N.L.: Why peace won't come quickly b...
|Dec 4
|Nfld got short st...
|1
|Did Trudeau tip his hand on NAFTA? Not while Tr...
|Nov '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Ireland
|Nov '16
|McCafe
|1
|Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Irela...
|Nov '16
|McCafe
|2
|Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07)
|Nov '16
|Lynnette
|89
