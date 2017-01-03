Anne Norris pleads not guilty to murder of Marcel Reardon
Anne Norris has pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder of Marcel Reardon in St. John's in May. Norris, 29, is still in custody. The trial is scheduled to begin in January 2018.Five weeks have been set aside for the trial.
