Anne Norris pleads not guilty to murd...

Anne Norris pleads not guilty to murder of Marcel Reardon

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: CBC News

Anne Norris has pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder of Marcel Reardon in St. John's in May. Norris, 29, is still in custody. The trial is scheduled to begin in January 2018.Five weeks have been set aside for the trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 6 min Anon 61,809
News Three moose appear at Tim Horton's drive-thru, ... Sat not same luck 4 deer 2
News Snowfall warning, special weather statements is... Sat Moose head 4 Timmys 1
News Mount Pearl grocery store employee wins $250,00... Dec 25 hassen benhassen 3
News Quebec and N.L.: Why peace won't come quickly b... Dec '16 Nfld got short st... 1
News Did Trudeau tip his hand on NAFTA? Not while Tr... Nov '16 JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 1
News Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Ireland Nov '16 McCafe 1
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,444 • Total comments across all topics: 277,743,190

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC