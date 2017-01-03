Almost Baymous: Comedy focuses on ide...

Almost Baymous: Comedy focuses on identity issues of young Newfoundlanders

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: CBC News

The sketch comedy show Almost Baymous starts Jan. 11 at the Barbara Barrett Theatre in the Arts and Culture Centre in St. John's. The director of a new sketch comedy revue is turning to tradition in his first foray into directing, hoping to reveal something about the frustrations of being young.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three moose appear at Tim Horton's drive-thru, ... 20 hr not same luck 4 deer 2
News Snowfall warning, special weather statements is... 20 hr Moose head 4 Timmys 1
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) Fri Anon 61,804
News Mount Pearl grocery store employee wins $250,00... Dec 25 hassen benhassen 3
News Quebec and N.L.: Why peace won't come quickly b... Dec '16 Nfld got short st... 1
News Did Trudeau tip his hand on NAFTA? Not while Tr... Nov '16 JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 1
News Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Ireland Nov '16 McCafe 1
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,106 • Total comments across all topics: 277,718,856

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC