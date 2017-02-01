A taste of FAME for talented St John's youngsters
EXCITEMENT is building at Marlborough's St John's School as pupils prepare to perform the 1980's musical classic FAME. One of the highlights of the school calendar is taking place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 7pm at St John's Theatre on the Hill, and tickets are selling out fast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Wiltshire.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|43 min
|Courier
|61,967
|Three moose appear at Tim Horton's drive-thru, ...
|Jan 7
|not same luck 4 deer
|1
|Snowfall warning, special weather statements is...
|Jan 7
|Moose head 4 Timmys
|1
|Mount Pearl grocery store employee wins $250,00...
|Dec '16
|hassen benhassen
|3
|Quebec and N.L.: Why peace won't come quickly b...
|Dec '16
|Nfld got short st...
|1
|Did Trudeau tip his hand on NAFTA? Not while Tr...
|Nov '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Ireland
|Nov '16
|McCafe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC