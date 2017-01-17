A new year and new hope for Our Lady of Mercy Complex
That can certainly be said for Our Lady of Mercy Heritage Church and complex, which as of Jan. 1 is under a new lessee. Our Lady of Mercy Complex Committee was recently formed after the Gravels Development Group, which was mainly made up of seniors in the community of Port au Port West, decided they gave pretty well all they had to give with such a monumental task.
