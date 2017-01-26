A baby in every box: Company imports Finnish newborn program to Newfoundland and Labrador
Theresa Moore, director of community programs for the Baby Box Company, says the company hopes to make baby boxes available across Canada by March. New parents in Newfoundland and Labrador can now avail of a Finnish-inspired baby box program to reduce infant mortality.
