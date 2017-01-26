5-year driving prohibition for teen driver charged in death of Alyssa Davis
A teenage girl was sentenced to a five-year driving prohibition and community service in a packed provincial courtroom in St. John's Monday morning, in connection with the December 2015 death of Alyssa Davis, 17. She has already been prohibited from driving since the fatal crash, so the judge says the 299 days already served will be deducted from her five-year prohibition. The teen pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing the death of Davis in October.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|2 hr
|Truth
|61,938
|Three moose appear at Tim Horton's drive-thru, ...
|Jan 7
|not same luck 4 deer
|1
|Snowfall warning, special weather statements is...
|Jan 7
|Moose head 4 Timmys
|1
|Mount Pearl grocery store employee wins $250,00...
|Dec '16
|hassen benhassen
|3
|Quebec and N.L.: Why peace won't come quickly b...
|Dec '16
|Nfld got short st...
|1
|Did Trudeau tip his hand on NAFTA? Not while Tr...
|Nov '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Ireland
|Nov '16
|McCafe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC