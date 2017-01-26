5-year driving prohibition for teen d...

5-year driving prohibition for teen driver charged in death of Alyssa Davis

A teenage girl was sentenced to a five-year driving prohibition and community service in a packed provincial courtroom in St. John's Monday morning, in connection with the December 2015 death of Alyssa Davis, 17. She has already been prohibited from driving since the fatal crash, so the judge says the 299 days already served will be deducted from her five-year prohibition. The teen pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing the death of Davis in October.

