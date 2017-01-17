4 charged over New Year's Eve drugsto...

4 charged over New Year's Eve drugstore robbery in Mount Pearl

CBC News

Four people are facing charges in relation to an armed robbery at a pharmacy in Mount Pearl on New Year's Eve. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has charged three men and one woman following a reported armed robbery at the Shoppers Drug Mart on Commonwealth Avenue on Dec. 31. Officers found three men and a woman in a nearby home, where they were arrested.

Newfoundland

