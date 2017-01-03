3 Moose Visit Tim Horton's Drive-Thru In St. John's Newfoundland
Thursday night not 1, not 2 but 3 moose were apparently in need of some Timmies! The video below, shot in St. John's, N.L., shows the herd hanging out at a Tim Horton's drive-thru. If your phone doesn't have a removable SIM-card, you might be out of service by the end of the month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|10 hr
|Anon
|61,804
|Mount Pearl grocery store employee wins $250,00...
|Dec 25
|hassen benhassen
|3
|Quebec and N.L.: Why peace won't come quickly b...
|Dec '16
|Nfld got short st...
|1
|Did Trudeau tip his hand on NAFTA? Not while Tr...
|Nov '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Ireland
|Nov '16
|McCafe
|1
|Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Irela...
|Nov '16
|McCafe
|2
|Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07)
|Nov '16
|Lynnette
|89
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC