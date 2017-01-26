2 charged with arson after Happy Vall...

2 charged with arson after Happy Valley-Goose Bay cabin fire

A man and a teenager were charged after this cabin, located 12 kilometres northeast of Goose Bay near Woody Island, was completely destroyed by fire early Monday. Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP arrested and charged a man and a teenager with arson on Monday, in connection with a cabin fire in the area.

Newfoundland

