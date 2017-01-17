2 arrested after search of 'illegal' medical pot dispensary in St. John's
A police officer from the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit - Newfoundland and Labrador holds open a door to The Healing Tree in St. John's on Wednesday night. Police arrested two people and seized cannabis and cash from what they call an "illegal" medical marijuana dispensary in St. John's, investigators confirmed Thursday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|37 min
|Procedures
|61,796
|Mount Pearl grocery store employee wins $250,00...
|Dec 25
|hassen benhassen
|3
|Quebec and N.L.: Why peace won't come quickly b...
|Dec '16
|Nfld got short st...
|1
|Did Trudeau tip his hand on NAFTA? Not while Tr...
|Nov '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Ireland
|Nov '16
|McCafe
|1
|Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Irela...
|Nov '16
|McCafe
|2
|Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07)
|Nov '16
|Lynnette
|89
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC