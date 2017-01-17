17-year-old charged with attempted murder in Brookside
A teenaged boy has been charged with attempted murder following an apparent shooting in Brookside on New Year's Eve. A teenaged boy has been charged with attempted murder following an apparent shooting in Brookside, on the Burin Peninsula, on New Year's Eve.
