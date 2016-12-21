Uncovered: The missing tapes of Uncle Mose
After being lost for many years, long-lost audio recordings of two Uncle Mose stories have turned up in the hands of Kelly Russell, the son of legendary storyteller Ted Russell. The legacy of Ted Russell lives on through his son who often performs some of the hundreds of stories that his father wrote and recorded for CBC's The Fisherman's Broadcast [now known simply as The Broadcast], starting around 1952.
