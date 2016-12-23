Two Corner Brook men charged with assaulting one another
Two men from Corner Brook have both been charged following an incident in which they allegedly assaulted each other early Friday morning. A 35-year-old man was charged with assault causing bodily harm and released to appear in provincial court at a later date.
