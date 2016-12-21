Truck stolen from Paradise bar, burned in Mahers
The grey full-sized Dodge Ram 1500 was taken from the parking lot of Darnell's Pub on Saturday and found more than 60 kilometres away in the small town near Whitbourne. Despite efforts from the local fire department, the vehicle was completely burned when it was located at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|7 hr
|Obvious
|61,737
|Quebec and N.L.: Why peace won't come quickly b...
|Dec 4
|Nfld got short st...
|1
|Did Trudeau tip his hand on NAFTA? Not while Tr...
|Nov '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Ireland
|Nov '16
|McCafe
|1
|Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Irela...
|Nov '16
|McCafe
|2
|Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07)
|Nov '16
|Lynnette
|89
|Young Atlantic Canadians shouldn't have to leav...
|Nov '16
|No Jobs No Cash eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC