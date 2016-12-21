Teen charged in Alyssa Davis death discharged without conditions
Two teenagers will be charged in relation to a crash on the Conception Bay South bypass highway that killed Alyssa Davis, 17, on Dec. 23, 2015. A 17-year-old girl who pleaded guilty to dangerous driving on the night Alyssa Davis was killed has been discharged without conditions.
