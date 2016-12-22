Some snow for Friday, mixed bag for the holidays
Environment Canada is forecasting a small amount of snow for many areas of the province on Friday, with the exception of St. John's where up to 15 centimetres is possible. Meanwhile, meteorologists are monitoring a weather system that will bring a mixed bag of precipitation Christmas Eve night and Christmas day.
