Snow-covered window leads to drug bust in St. John's

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary took to social media on Monday morning to report an unusual traffic stop, involving the discovery of a "significant quantity of drugs." According to a post made on Twitter , the driver of a car with a snow-covered back window was pulled over in front on LeMarchant Road in St. John's, near the intersection with Freshwater Road.

