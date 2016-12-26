Snow-covered window leads to drug bust in St. John's
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary took to social media on Monday morning to report an unusual traffic stop, involving the discovery of a "significant quantity of drugs." According to a post made on Twitter , the driver of a car with a snow-covered back window was pulled over in front on LeMarchant Road in St. John's, near the intersection with Freshwater Road.
