Relative faces drunk driving charges

Relative faces drunk driving charges after couple killed walking on N.L. road

Wednesday Read more: Telegram

People in a Newfoundland fishing village are mourning the deaths of a couple who were run down as they walked home from a Christmas gathering, allegedly by a relative now facing charges of drunk driving. A man related to the married couple, Merle and Marilyn Sheppard, said Wednesday that they were walking along the Little Port Road in Lark Harbour when they were struck by a pickup truck after midnight Boxing Day.

Newfoundland

