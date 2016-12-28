Relative faces drunk driving charges after couple killed walking on N.L. road
People in a Newfoundland fishing village are mourning the deaths of a couple who were run down as they walked home from a Christmas gathering, allegedly by a relative now facing charges of drunk driving. A man related to the married couple, Merle and Marilyn Sheppard, said Wednesday that they were walking along the Little Port Road in Lark Harbour when they were struck by a pickup truck after midnight Boxing Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|7 hr
|auroramoose
|61,757
|Mount Pearl grocery store employee wins $250,00...
|Dec 25
|hassen benhassen
|3
|Quebec and N.L.: Why peace won't come quickly b...
|Dec 4
|Nfld got short st...
|1
|Did Trudeau tip his hand on NAFTA? Not while Tr...
|Nov '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Ireland
|Nov '16
|McCafe
|1
|Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Irela...
|Nov '16
|McCafe
|2
|Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07)
|Nov '16
|Lynnette
|89
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC