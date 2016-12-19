Ray Stacey not guilty
Ray Stacey has been found not guilty of murder in the death of Cliff Comerford. He speaks to media with lawyers Bob Buckingham and Paul Kennedy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|7 hr
|Obvious
|61,737
|Quebec and N.L.: Why peace won't come quickly b...
|Dec 4
|Nfld got short st...
|1
|Did Trudeau tip his hand on NAFTA? Not while Tr...
|Nov '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Ireland
|Nov '16
|McCafe
|1
|Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Irela...
|Nov '16
|McCafe
|2
|Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07)
|Nov '16
|Lynnette
|89
|Young Atlantic Canadians shouldn't have to leav...
|Nov '16
|No Jobs No Cash eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC