Olympic-sized dream: St. John's teen ...

Olympic-sized dream: St. John's teen picked for national synchronized swimming team

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: CBC News

Catherine Barrett, 16, is one of 10 swimmers from across the country recently chosen for Synchro Canada's Senior Next-Gen team. The team is basically a training pool of athletes that will be monitored by coaches from the national team, something Barrett describes as a "stepping stone" to her dream of being an Olympian.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 11 hr hudson 61,754
News Mount Pearl grocery store employee wins $250,00... Dec 25 hassen benhassen 3
News Quebec and N.L.: Why peace won't come quickly b... Dec 4 Nfld got short st... 1
News Did Trudeau tip his hand on NAFTA? Not while Tr... Nov '16 JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 1
News Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Ireland Nov '16 McCafe 1
News Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Irela... Nov '16 McCafe 2
Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07) Nov '16 Lynnette 89
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,618 • Total comments across all topics: 277,424,729

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC