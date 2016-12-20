Multi-vehicle crash closes Trans-Canada highway
UPDATE: RCMP Say one lane is now open after a multi-vehicle collision closed the Trans-Canada highway at the Doe Hills near the exit to Belleview. Reports indicate that as many as four people may have been taken to hospital in St. John's.
