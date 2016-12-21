Mountain bikes stolen from Corner Brook business
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said Thursday that an Opus mountain bike and an Intense Cycles mountain bike were stolen from a business this week. The RNC in Corner Brook says there has been an increase in the number of break and enters since early December, and police are working with the Corner Brook Board of Trade and the Downtown Business Association to solve the burglaries.
Newfoundland Discussions
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|Organista
|61,739
|Mount Pearl grocery store employee wins $250,00...
|10 hr
|hassen benhassen
|3
|Quebec and N.L.: Why peace won't come quickly b...
|Dec 4
|Nfld got short st...
|1
|Did Trudeau tip his hand on NAFTA? Not while Tr...
|Nov '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Ireland
|Nov '16
|McCafe
|1
|Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Irela...
|Nov '16
|McCafe
|2
|Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07)
|Nov '16
|Lynnette
|89
