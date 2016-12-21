Man Arrested In Christmas Eve Beating Death Of Son, 2, In Yonkers
Yonkers police have arrested a local man for the beating death of his 2-year-old son on Christmas Eve. Blair Robinson, 25, was charged Wednesday with first-degree manslaughter after police responded at 9 p.m. Saturday to St. John's Hospital on a report of an unresponsive 2-year-old boy who was brought into the emergency room by a family member, said the Yonkers Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Eastchester Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|8 hr
|auroramoose
|61,757
|Mount Pearl grocery store employee wins $250,00...
|Dec 25
|hassen benhassen
|3
|Quebec and N.L.: Why peace won't come quickly b...
|Dec 4
|Nfld got short st...
|1
|Did Trudeau tip his hand on NAFTA? Not while Tr...
|Nov '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Ireland
|Nov '16
|McCafe
|1
|Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Irela...
|Nov '16
|McCafe
|2
|Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07)
|Nov '16
|Lynnette
|89
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC