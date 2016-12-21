Man Arrested In Christmas Eve Beating...

Man Arrested In Christmas Eve Beating Death Of Son, 2, In Yonkers

Yonkers police have arrested a local man for the beating death of his 2-year-old son on Christmas Eve. Blair Robinson, 25, was charged Wednesday with first-degree manslaughter after police responded at 9 p.m. Saturday to St. John's Hospital on a report of an unresponsive 2-year-old boy who was brought into the emergency room by a family member, said the Yonkers Police Department.

