Linda Vatcher's family going through process of bringing her body home
While everyone wishes there was something more they could do, the residents of Burgeo are giving Linda Vatcher's family the time and space they need to deal with the tragedy that has befallen them. She lived in Corner Brook, but was originally from Burgeo on Newfoundland's southwest coast.
