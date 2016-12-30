Letter: Book tax or death knell?

Letter: Book tax or death knell?

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

I have been an independent bookseller in St. John's for nearly three years, and have recently expanded to Bonavista. On Jan. 1, 2017, our provincial government will add an additional 10 per cent sales tax on all books sold in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 3 min anonymous 61,760
News Mount Pearl grocery store employee wins $250,00... Dec 25 hassen benhassen 3
News Quebec and N.L.: Why peace won't come quickly b... Dec 4 Nfld got short st... 1
News Did Trudeau tip his hand on NAFTA? Not while Tr... Nov '16 JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 1
News Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Ireland Nov '16 McCafe 1
News Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Irela... Nov '16 McCafe 2
Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07) Nov '16 Lynnette 89
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,311 • Total comments across all topics: 277,461,355

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC