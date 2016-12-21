Is it a moose? Is it a reindeer? Police in St. John's sort it out
Reindeer fly Santa's sleigh whereas moose are not known to leave the ground. Thanks to a concerned citizen in St. John's Wednesday, police said they found themselves at the centre of such an investigation shortly before midnight.
