Hibernia pumps 1 billionth barrel of oil in Newfoundland's offshore

The Hibernia oil platform off Newfoundland's east coast has pumped its one billionth barrel of oil, a milestone reached on Dec. 21. Newfoundland and Labrador's first producing offshore oil field began operations in 1997, and has far exceeded initial estimates for production. In a news release issued Thursday, the head of Hibernia Management and Development Company Ltd. described the project as the foundation of the provincial oil and gas industry.

