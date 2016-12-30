Gary Vey, former Gander Airport CEO and MHA, dies at 65
Gary Vey, who served as airport president and CEO for more than 13 years, died on Monday, according to a statement from the authority. Vey led the Gander Airport between 2001 and 2014.
