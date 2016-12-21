FISH-NL to reveal strategy for certification bid on Friday
NL president Ryan Cleary says he's putting his future financial security in jeopardy by leading the upstart union's efforts to bust up the FFAW. The leaders of an upstart union movement in Newfoundland and Labrador will reveal their strategy for a certification bid Friday, months after launching a bitter and divisive campaign to try and raid the province's influential fisheries union.
