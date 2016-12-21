First Listen: Upon a Winter's Day by the Ennis Sisters
The Ennis Sisters recorded their latest Christmas album, Upon a Winter's Day , back in October, but they had no problem working up some yuletide enthusiasm. "We put together this Christmas project and it just sort of got us into the spirit and created this really exciting feeling just before we're going out [on the road] again," said Maureen Ennis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|Organista
|61,739
|Mount Pearl grocery store employee wins $250,00...
|10 hr
|hassen benhassen
|3
|Quebec and N.L.: Why peace won't come quickly b...
|Dec 4
|Nfld got short st...
|1
|Did Trudeau tip his hand on NAFTA? Not while Tr...
|Nov '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Ireland
|Nov '16
|McCafe
|1
|Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Irela...
|Nov '16
|McCafe
|2
|Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07)
|Nov '16
|Lynnette
|89
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC