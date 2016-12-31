Fireworks, performances across the co...

Fireworks, performances across the country to mark start of Canada's 150th year

A massive fireworks display over Parliament Hill - usually reserved for July 1 - will take place at 8:17 eastern time and midnight to mark the beginning of 2017 and a year-long birthday bash across the country. New Year's Eve events with a 150th birthday flavour are being held in 19 cities across the country, including St. John's, N.L., which will be the first to hit the midnight milestone.

