Fireworks, performances across the country to mark start of Canada's 150th year
A massive fireworks display over Parliament Hill - usually reserved for July 1 - will take place at 8:17 eastern time and midnight to mark the beginning of 2017 and a year-long birthday bash across the country. New Year's Eve events with a 150th birthday flavour are being held in 19 cities across the country, including St. John's, N.L., which will be the first to hit the midnight milestone.
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|36 min
|Lavish
|61,767
|Mount Pearl grocery store employee wins $250,00...
|Dec 25
|hassen benhassen
|3
|Quebec and N.L.: Why peace won't come quickly b...
|Dec 4
|Nfld got short st...
|1
|Did Trudeau tip his hand on NAFTA? Not while Tr...
|Nov '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Ireland
|Nov '16
|McCafe
|1
|Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Irela...
|Nov '16
|McCafe
|2
|Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07)
|Nov '16
|Lynnette
|89
