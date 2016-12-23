Coast Guard aviators honored in N.C. ...

Coast Guard aviators honored in N.C. at 113th anniversary of Wright brothers' flight

Two Coast Guard aviators were honored at the Flight Society's annual celebration at the Wright Brothers Memorial on December 17. The ceremony marked the 113th anniversary of the Wright brothers' first flight, commemorated 100 years of Coast Guard aviation and honored the service of two Coast Guard aviators, Capt. Frank Erickson and Cmdr.

