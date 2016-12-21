City council takes action over St Joh...

City council takes action over St Johns cemetery bin complaint

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Worcester News

A WORCESTER man whose mother is buried at the cemetery in St John's says he is disgusted at the state of ban overflowing bin there. Andrew Johnson visited the cemetery off McIntyre Road just before Christmas to put flowers on his mum's grave, only to find the wheelie bin was full to overflowing, with rubbish lying on the ground around it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 4 hr Organ boy 61,759
News Mount Pearl grocery store employee wins $250,00... Dec 25 hassen benhassen 3
News Quebec and N.L.: Why peace won't come quickly b... Dec 4 Nfld got short st... 1
News Did Trudeau tip his hand on NAFTA? Not while Tr... Nov '16 JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 1
News Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Ireland Nov '16 McCafe 1
News Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Irela... Nov '16 McCafe 2
Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07) Nov '16 Lynnette 89
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,834 • Total comments across all topics: 277,454,836

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC