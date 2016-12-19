Chinchillas, hamsters suffer four-day layover en route to Newfoundland
Dozens of fish didn't make it, but a contingent of small animals has arrived in Gander, N.L., dirty but apparently healthy after a four-day delay in Halifax. The animals had been slated for a one-day trip to Pet Central Pet Store Wednesday from a Montreal supplier but got repeatedly bumped at Halifax's international airport.
