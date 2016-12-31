Cape Breton flood washes away pleasan...

Cape Breton flood washes away pleasant memories

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Cape Breton Post

My first Christmas away from my home in Mount Pearl, N.L., was spent in Sydney. In May of 1963, I came to Sydney to start work at the steel plant as a young metallurgical engineer in training.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 2 min True 61,772
News Mount Pearl grocery store employee wins $250,00... Dec 25 hassen benhassen 3
News Quebec and N.L.: Why peace won't come quickly b... Dec 4 Nfld got short st... 1
News Did Trudeau tip his hand on NAFTA? Not while Tr... Nov '16 JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 1
News Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Ireland Nov '16 McCafe 1
News Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Irela... Nov '16 McCafe 2
Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07) Nov '16 Lynnette 89
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,745 • Total comments across all topics: 277,528,588

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC