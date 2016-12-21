Butler team plane loses pressure, terrifying team, staff

Butler basketball coach Chris Holtmann says his team and staff endured some terrifying moments Thursday night after their plane lost cabin pressure during a flight home from New York and made a rapid descent for an unscheduled landing in Pittsburgh. Holtmann tells ESPN the charter plane was flying from LaGuardia Airport to Indianapolis after Thursday's 76-73 loss to St. John's when its lights went out about 25 minutes into the flight.

