'Brand Trudeau' mulled by top bureaucrats to reboot Canada's return to peacekeeping
Canadian bureaucrats pondered using the personal "brand" of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to sell the world on the merits of the country's return to peacekeeping , The Canadian Press has learned. Using the prime minister's personal appeal was seen by senior foreign ministry officials as one of the possible "framing" techniques for explaining Canada's decision to devote more military resources to United Nations peacekeeping operations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|5 hr
|HunnyB
|61,762
|Mount Pearl grocery store employee wins $250,00...
|Dec 25
|hassen benhassen
|3
|Quebec and N.L.: Why peace won't come quickly b...
|Dec 4
|Nfld got short st...
|1
|Did Trudeau tip his hand on NAFTA? Not while Tr...
|Nov '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Ireland
|Nov '16
|McCafe
|1
|Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Irela...
|Nov '16
|McCafe
|2
|Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07)
|Nov '16
|Lynnette
|89
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC