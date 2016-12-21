'Brand Trudeau' mulled by top bureauc...

'Brand Trudeau' mulled by top bureaucrats to reboot Canada's return to peacekeeping

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

Canadian bureaucrats pondered using the personal "brand" of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to sell the world on the merits of the country's return to peacekeeping , The Canadian Press has learned. Using the prime minister's personal appeal was seen by senior foreign ministry officials as one of the possible "framing" techniques for explaining Canada's decision to devote more military resources to United Nations peacekeeping operations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newfoundland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07) 5 hr HunnyB 61,762
News Mount Pearl grocery store employee wins $250,00... Dec 25 hassen benhassen 3
News Quebec and N.L.: Why peace won't come quickly b... Dec 4 Nfld got short st... 1
News Did Trudeau tip his hand on NAFTA? Not while Tr... Nov '16 JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA 1
News Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Ireland Nov '16 McCafe 1
News Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Irela... Nov '16 McCafe 2
Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07) Nov '16 Lynnette 89
See all Newfoundland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newfoundland Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Newfoundland

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,070 • Total comments across all topics: 277,478,384

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC