Bit of rum, bit of fun: The Great Newfoundland Christmas Cake Off

The Great Newfoundland Christmas Cake Off is hosted by the CBC N.L.'s Krissy Holmes, and features three holiday bakers going head-to-head with their fruitcake in a blind taste test. The Great Newfoundland Christmas Cake Off was inspired by the U.K. hit, The Great British Bake Off - so popular that people refer to it simply as GBBO.

