A little piece of Mexico opens on Freshwater Road: Meet the family behind a new restaurant
It takes a whole family to run Soul Azteka, a new Mexican restaurant operating near downtown St. John's. Pictured here are three of the family's four children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newfoundland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Diocese Announces More Parish Closings ... (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|Organista
|61,739
|Mount Pearl grocery store employee wins $250,00...
|10 hr
|hassen benhassen
|3
|Quebec and N.L.: Why peace won't come quickly b...
|Dec 4
|Nfld got short st...
|1
|Did Trudeau tip his hand on NAFTA? Not while Tr...
|Nov '16
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|1
|Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Ireland
|Nov '16
|McCafe
|1
|Tar-covered ghost vessel from Canada hits Irela...
|Nov '16
|McCafe
|2
|Thinking of moving to Newfoundland - help and a... (Jan '07)
|Nov '16
|Lynnette
|89
Find what you want!
Search Newfoundland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC