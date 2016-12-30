$30K stolen ATV recovered in woods near Botwood, forensics investigating
A $30,000 Can-Am Maverick, stolen from Lewisporte on Nov. 10, was recovered in Botwood on Christmas Eve. A stolen side-by-side ATV was recovered by police on Saturday, more than a month after it went missing from a Lewisporte store.
